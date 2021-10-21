Police respond to shots fired outside store in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police are investigating reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon outside a store.

It happened near the Dollar General on W. Gore Boulevard a little after 4 p.m.

The exact details of what happened have not been released at this time, but there have been no reports of injuries.

You can count on 7News to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.