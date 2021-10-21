Slight ward changes are expected to be made in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City Council Wards in Lawton are in the process of being adjusted due to redistricting across the city.

Deputy City Manager Richard Rogalski said this is something that’s done every 10-years and is based off of the population total that is gathered by the census.

A committee has been formed to tackle the redistricting project. The goal is to balance the population between all eight wards.

“You really try to get it within 10-percent of the population of any ward. So, no ward is more than 10-percent off of the highest, and the smallest is no more than 10-percent of the lowest. So, you try to get them within a 10-percent boundary,” Rogalski said.

Rogalski said that isn’t the case right now because according to the census the population has dropped about 9-thousand people over the past 10-years.

So, the highest ward has over 10-thousand people in it and the lowest has about 8-thousand people in it.

Once the city figures out how they will balance everything out, each ward will likely have about 9-thousand and 600-people in it.

“The three wards were out population went down and will need some adjustments to where they need to adjust up are right in the middle of town are Wards one, three, and five. And the wards where the population is the largest above that middle number is ward six and ward four. The east and the west, I can’t take a population from out west and put it in the middle. So, I basically have to transfer one to the next, to the next, to the next, as it moves in,” Rogalski said.

It’s important that all wards are equal because the city wants everyone to be represented equally.

“Every city council person has an equal vote on city council floors. We want the population that they represent to be equal as well. Obviously, like I said sometimes we can’t make it happen all that way, but that’s really the purpose behind all this,” Rogalski said.

There’s no timeline on when adjustments will be final, but Rogalski expects it to be sooner than later.

“I can tell you that the last time we did this, I went all the way through to alternate J, starting with A all the way to alternate J before we got it done. It just depends on how well the math falls together and how the redistricting falls together. I can tell that I think this one will be faster simply because we’re not having to move really big numbers,” Rogalski said.

