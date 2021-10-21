United Way Spotlight: The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club

Expert Connections
By Caitlin Williams
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Boys & Girls Club has been a staple in the Lawton community since the 1960s and the United Way of Southwest Oklahoma has been with them every step of the way.

The non-profit gives kids everything they’d need to be successful when they’re older. That includes help with homework, arts & crafts, sports, technology, Bible study, anything you could think of to enrich their lives - it’s at the Boys & Girls Club.

“We want to build these kids up and help them become more exposed to opportunities that they may not get in the house or the school system,” said Jacobi Crowley, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club.

Crowley says in addition to some needed renovations to the building, they’re also working on investing in technology.

“Bringing in virtual reality is a chance for them to explore a different level that we were different to explore,” said Crowley.

But its not just virtual reality, Crowley says they’re also working to repurpose their computer labs and bring in Chrome Books.

“We believe having a 21st century approach to how we educate our kids,” Crowley said. “It will help them out in those realms to make sure they’re exposed to different things throughout their time here.”

The money being raised right now through the United Way’s fundraising campaign will allow that to happen. Last year, the Salvation Army was allocated nearly $106,000, a third of which, went to the Boys & Girls Club.

Frank Myers with the United Way says he’s proud of their longstanding partnership with the club, helping to grow and support young minds.

“It starts with youth,” Myers said. “If we can get it worked out and youth have a good head on their shoulders and know how to be civic minded, that takes care of everything moving forward.”

If you’d like to sign your child up for the Boys & Girls’ Club after-school program going on now, visit their location, 1315 SW F Avenue in Lawton. To donate to the United Way’s campaign, visit their website.

