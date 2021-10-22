2 officers shot near police HQ in Fla.

DORAL, Fla. (Gray News) - Two officers were wounded in a shooting in front of the Doral headquarters of the Miami-Dade Police, according to multiple media sources.

One officer was nicked with a wound that was not considered life threatening, the Miami Herald reported. The condition of the other officer isn’t known.

A suspect was killed by police, multiple sources reported.

A heavy police presence was seen in the area.

