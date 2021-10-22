Expert Connections
30 new Coronavirus deaths reported in Oklahoma

There are currently 7,339 active cases of the virus in the state.
There are currently 7,339 active cases of the virus in the state.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control reported 30 new deaths from the Coronavirus in Oklahoma on Friday.

So far, there have been 11,098 deaths from the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 1,049 new cases of the virus Friday, bringing the total since the pandemic came to Oklahoma to 638,957.

There are currently 7,339 active cases of the virus in the state.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 1,012.

