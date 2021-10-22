7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend with isolated showers & storms

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool as a warm front continues moving across Texoma. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph.

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s. An area of low pressure will continue developing in the Texas Panhandle, and as it moves eastward a few storms are likely to develop off the associated dry line. Hi-Res models are showing widely scattered showers and storms making it through portions of Texoma. An isolated strong-to-severe storm can’t be ruled out in western counties across southwest Oklahoma with the main threats including large hail and damaging wind gusts. On Sunday, unseasonably warm temperatures remain in place with highs topping out near 90 degrees. A cold front will move through during the evening with a higher chance for strong-to-severe storms east of Texoma and I-35. Winds on Sunday will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph and shift to the north once the front moves through.

On Tuesday, pre-frontal warming will allow temperatures to warm near 90 degrees before a potent upper-level storm system along with a strong cold front moves into the area during the evening and early morning hours of Wednesday. The will be a chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms for parts of Texoma as the trough becomes negatively tilted, however there is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing and placement of discrete supercells that could develop ahead of the squall line.

Behind the front, dry air and fall-like temperatures will return to the area with highs topping out in the low-to-mid 70s by the second half of next week.

