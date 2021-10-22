Altus High School hosting haunted house

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus High School Student Council is hosting their first ever Haunted House starting Friday night.

The event runs Friday, Saturday and next Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8 to 11 p.m.

The cost to enter is $5 per person.

The event is being held at 300 E. Commerce St. at the old Altus Utility Building.

There are 35 students, a mix of juniors and seniors, and 10 parents involved in the project.

The cast of the haunted house will not be able to touch participants, so there is no waiver required.

All the proceeds will go to benefit the Altus High School prom, Sadie Hawkins, and numerous other student-led events.

