Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Boo Review set for Saturday in Duncan

The Boo Review is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 23 in Duncan.
The Boo Review is set to take place Saturday, Oct. 23 in Duncan.(Duncan Main Street Facebook)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids will get to take part in some Halloween festivities a week early with the annual Boo Review this weekend in Duncan.

It’s set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.

There will be a costume contest at the parking lot next to the Palace Theater at noon, with prizes for best group costume, cutest costume, scariest costume and most creative in five categories: infant to three years, 4 to 7 years, 8 to 11 years, 12 years and up and group.

Kids will also be able to get candy and treats on Main St. from 10th to 7th St.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Police were called to reports of shots fired at Dollar General on W. Gore Blvd. Thursday...
Police respond to shots fired outside store in Lawton
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
David Hancock
Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow

Latest News

The event is being held at 1001 SW C Avenue in Lawton, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Comanche Nation Elders host arts and crafts show
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Oct. 22.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
$190,000 has already been raised for the all-inclusive playground.
Children United hosting fundraiser Saturday for Lawton playground
$190,000 has already been raised for the all-inclusive playground.
Children United hosting fundraiser Saturday for Lawton playground