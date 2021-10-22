Boo Review set for Saturday in Duncan
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids will get to take part in some Halloween festivities a week early with the annual Boo Review this weekend in Duncan.
It’s set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
There will be a costume contest at the parking lot next to the Palace Theater at noon, with prizes for best group costume, cutest costume, scariest costume and most creative in five categories: infant to three years, 4 to 7 years, 8 to 11 years, 12 years and up and group.
Kids will also be able to get candy and treats on Main St. from 10th to 7th St.
