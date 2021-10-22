Booster shots for all three vaccines are now available

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the booster shot for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

All three vaccines are now available for booster shots here in southwest Oklahoma.

State Department of Health Regional Director Brandie Combs said the time frame to get the booster shot for The Johnson and Johnson is two months after the single dose. And for Moderna its six months after the second dose.

Those currently eligible for the booster shot are people 18 or older with underlying heath conditions who could become seriously ill from the coronavirus.

“And then anyone who works in an industry or a workplace where you deal with the public on a routine basis that puts you at greater risk or the public at greater risks. You’re looking at first responders, medical professionals, school teachers. There’s a big group of people who falls into that group,” Combs said.

Combs said it’s important to get that booster because vaccines start to wane, meaning their effectiveness will start to decline over time.

“And it’s been about a six-month time frame for both Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson ,and Moderna. Probably Pfizer a little bit earlier than six months, but for Pfizer and Moderna it’s about a six-month time frame, and it starts to wane. So, this booster gives you immune system kind of a boost that you have that additional protection going into the fall season,” Combs said.

The next objective for these companies is getting a vaccine approved for kids ages 5 to 11, and Pfizer is inching closer to FDA approval.

“For kiddos to have access to COVID vaccine is going to be very important for school systems and settings whenever kids are gathering in a large group. Trying to get a kid use hand hygiene and things like that is a little bit difficult, and so the vaccine is going to provide that immunity and protection for them as we continue to deal with COVID,” Combs said.

Combs said whenever the vaccine becomes available for the kids, she hopes parents take that step to protect their kids.

“I get it. It’s another vaccine, they want to be well educated, they want to know what the vaccine is all about. We again want to provide as much information as we can, so parents can make an informed decision. Certainly, we’re going to encourage the parents to talk to their healthcare provider and get guidance there,” Combs said.

