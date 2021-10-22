Children United hosting fundraiser Saturday for Lawton playground

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A walk is happening Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park to help raise money to build an all-inclusive playground at the park.

The late Joe Chesko came up with the idea for an all-inclusive playground in 2019 after seeing a child with disabilities not able to play with their friends at the park.

Chesko died in May of this year, but the group he helped start, Children United, is trying to continue his mission.

“If it hadn’t been for him this wouldn’t be happening more than likely,” Jeannette Klein, a committee member of Children United, said. “We owe it to him, the citizens and the people who have donated so far make this a reality.”

So far, they’ve raised $190,000 dollars and are in phase two of the project.

Klein said Children United has already purchased the main frame and it’s in storage.

She said she can’t wait to see the project completed.

“I can’t wait to see the faces of the children when they first get there and they get to be able to do things that they’ve never been able to do before,” Klein said. “I can’t imagine anything better.”

If you would like to help raise money for the all-inclusive playground, you can attend the walk they’re having this weekend.

It’s $5 per a person. Kids 12 and under can attend for free.

It starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Elmer Thomas Park.

There will be shirts available for sale, as well.

