Comanche Nation Elders host arts and crafts show

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche Nation Elders Council held their Annual Arts and Crafts show Friday, and it is set to continue Saturday.

The event is being held at 1001 SW C Avenue in Lawton, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The show features handmade goods from local and state Comanche Elders.

There are tons of handmade crafts, including bead work, clothing, dolls, baskets, and much more.

“It’s a pride in our Comanche Nation, in our heritage,” Adel Mihesuah, one of the elder council members, said. “So, again we are trying to think of things that we can do for our elders through Comanche Nation, and this is just one of them that we trying to do. Give them some purpose, give them some reason to get up in the morning.”

The Elders do not pay to participate in the event, and all the proceeds go directly to them.

They will only be accepting cash at the event, and they ask that all shoppers wear a mask.

