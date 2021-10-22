FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Bethany Dutton

CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - After growing up around cattle, Cache High School senior Bethany Dutton decided to get in the show ring her senior year.

And she’s cleaning house.

But what makes her really stand out, is her long term commitment to agriculture, with her cow-calf operation she financed all on her own.

”I’ve grown up around cattle and always loved messing with cows,” she said.

That was enough to make Dutton want to start her own cattle company at 18 years old.

”I always wanted to be my own farmer,” she said.

To make that dream come true, Dutton had pick up extra jobs working cattle, save a lot of money and she now has five head.

But she’s also learning the logistics to grow her herd.

”I’d buy one and sell one and then get double money, buy some more and then I knew, like, people need beef too,” Dutton said.

Cache FFA Advisor Kelly Jenkins knew the potential Dutton had, encouraging her to get involved in shows, not only for the wins and hardware, but also for Dutton’s cattle operation.

”She wanted to add to the cow calf herd at home,” Jenkins said. “I said, ‘a heifer would be perfect, you’d have a year to show her, and then you’d have her as a cow.’”

In comes Cinnabon, Dutton’s Charolais heifer she’s had about five months.

She said her success comes from luck, but we all know there’s a lot of work that goes in to successful livestock.

”She’s always the first one at the barn, the last one to leave the barn,” Dutton said. “She’s always wanting to find someone to work cattle, giving vaccines, back pouring, branding.”

While she rounds out her senior year, showing Cinnabon, who will eventually be a momma cow in Dutton’s herd, she’s also looking ahead, making plans for a career around animals.

”I’ve been talking to my vet over the past couple years, he said he’d love to have me as long as I go to school and get my license, they want me as soon as I get my license, so I’m working hard for that,” Dutton said.

But before Dutton begins online classes at Penn Foster College, she’s finish out her senior year working and showing Cinnabon.

Her next show is the Winter Classic in January at the Comanche County Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.