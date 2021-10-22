First Alert Forecast | 10/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A warm front will start pushing into Texoma early this morning and is already bringing us isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong, producing wind gusts up to 50 mph and hail up to the size of nickels. Moisture in the atmosphere is limited so many will stay dry. Clearing will take place as the day goes on. This afternoon will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s north, mid to upper 80s south. South winds at 10 to 15mph. Gusts into the low to mid 20s. Today also marks the beginning of a warming trend.

Additional isolated showers and storms will be possible again Friday night into Saturday morning. Overnight lows will fall into the low 60s and upper 50s.

It’ll be warm and breezy on Saturday with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.. this nearly 10 to 15 degrees above average for end of October standards. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated gusts will be higher. Sunday will be very similar but winds will be higher. Skies for the second half of the weekend will stay partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest to west winds at 15 to 25mph. Gusts into the mid 30s.

Thunderstorms may develop across western Oklahoma late Saturday afternoon and spread east Saturday evening. There is a marginal risk of severe storms across northwest Oklahoma including threats of quarter sized hail and wind gusts up to 60mph.

Scattered showers and storms are possible late Sunday afternoon and evening, mainly across the eastern half of Oklahoma. Some of the storms may become severe as they move to the east.

Have a good day and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

