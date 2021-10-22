Guard charged with smuggling contraband

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A prison guard is charged with trying to sneak in contraband to inmates.

Authorities were directed to Lisa McLean on a tip that a guard was trying to bring contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

McLean reportedly told investigators that an inmate had threatened her to bring in several packages.

The packages contained cell phones, tobacco cigarettes and plastic baggies of pills.

McLean is charged with a felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Her bond is set at $3,500 dollars.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.