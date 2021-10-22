Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Guard charged with smuggling contraband

Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A prison guard is charged with trying to sneak in contraband to inmates.

Authorities were directed to Lisa McLean on a tip that a guard was trying to bring contraband into the Lawton Correctional Facility.

McLean reportedly told investigators that an inmate had threatened her to bring in several packages.

The packages contained cell phones, tobacco cigarettes and plastic baggies of pills.

McLean is charged with a felony count of bringing contraband into a penal institution.

Her bond is set at $3,500 dollars.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sonja Hill was arrested for shooting with intent to kill among other charges.
Stephens County woman charged in connection to shooting
Woman found guilty of First-Degree Manslaughter
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Lawton Police responded to an assault call Wednesday morning at the Sheridan Inn.
Lawton Police investigating assault with a deadly weapon
A person of interest has been identified and taken into custody following a homicide in...
Person in custody following homicide in Chickasha

Latest News

Shannon Katka, 40, was recently arrested in Albert Lea, Minnesota, on a warrant charging him...
Inmate charged with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon
Richard Maestas is charged with kidnapping a woman.
Altus man charged with kidnapping
Lawton Police Department Detective Dustin Dye receives Crime Stoppers tips and disperses them...
LPD arrests three in 24 hours based on tips from Crime Stoppers
Lawton’s Diamondback Harley-Davidson and the Ladies of Harley present a check to the Cancer...
Ladies of Harley raise thousands for breast cancer treatment