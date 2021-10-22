Inmate charged with Assault and Battery with a dangerous weapon

Expert Connections
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Charges have been filed against a man accused of stabbing another inmate.

On June 1, Marquell Williams was shown on video stabbing another inmate at the Lawton Correctional and Rehabilitation Facility.

He stabbed the victim twice in the shoulder with sharp spike which was found in Williams’ cell.

He has been charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and Possessing Contraband in Penal Institution.

