Lawton man facing sexual battery charge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged, accused of having sex with and inappropriately touching three minors.

Antony Dmitri Turner has been charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and sexual battery.

According to court documents, the three victims between the ages of 14 and 17 told police they met Turner at a gas station on Oct. 15 and he took them to his home from there.

Once at his home, the victims told investigators Turner gave them alcohol and then had sex with them over the course of the night.

Turner’s bond has been set at $35,000.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.