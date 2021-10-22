Expert Connections
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge

Antony Dmitri Turner
Antony Dmitri Turner(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man has been charged, accused of having sex with and inappropriately touching three minors.

Antony Dmitri Turner has been charged with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and sexual battery.

According to court documents, the three victims between the ages of 14 and 17 told police they met Turner at a gas station on Oct. 15 and he took them to his home from there.

Once at his home, the victims told investigators Turner gave them alcohol and then had sex with them over the course of the night.

Turner’s bond has been set at $35,000.

