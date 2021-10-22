Expert Connections
New details released in shots fired at Lawton business

Police were called to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon in Lawton.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an altercation that led to shots being fired at a Lawton business.

According to Lawton Police, when officers got there, they stopped one car that was driving off.

They then arrested the driver, Adriane Conway, who they said started an altercation in the store.

The other woman, who police said told them she fired warning shots during the altercation, was later found and arrested.

She has been identified as Tawanna Stillwell.

Conway was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and disturbance by noise/language, while Stillwell was arrested for assault with a dangerous weapon and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

