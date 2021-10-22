Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Senate unanimously redirects COVID relief money for infrastructure projects

Texas Sen. John Cornyn (R) said the measure will allow states to move forward on a variety of projects with money already in their hands.
By David Ade
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - While Americans wait for lawmakers to finalize a deal to fix the nation’s aging infrastructure, the Senate is taking action to try and get some local projects moving.

Senators want to give states the green light to start building, even though Congress hasn’t come to an agreement yet on a final infrastructure package.

This week, in a rare show of bipartisan unity, the Senate unanimously approved a bill which would let states use some of the federal COVID relief money they already have for infrastructure projects. The bill would help states hit hard by recent natural disasters.

Texas Republican Sen. John Cornyn, who was one of the bipartisan sponsors, spoke with Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau.

Cornyn said, “The federal government has thrown so much money at the state and local government. If they have excess funds, I don’t want them to fritter it away on things that really won’t be lasting. So, this incentivizes them to use it on things that will be lasting and productive like infrastructure.”

This bill would cap how much of the Covid relief money could be used for infrastructure.

Either $10 million or 30 percent of the unused Covid money in each state.

The House would need to take this bill up before it con head to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to reports of shots fired at Dollar General on W. Gore Blvd. Thursday...
Police respond to shots fired outside store in Lawton
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
David Hancock
Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow

Latest News

If you are not registered to vote or need to change information, you need to fill out and mail...
Friday is deadline to register to vote in upcoming elections
Joy Hofmeister announced this week her plans to take on Gov. Kevin Stitt in the 2022 election.
Hofmeister to challenge Stitt in 2022 gubernatorial race
FILE - This Feb. 5, 2018, file photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows...
Gov. Stitt postpones Julius Jones decision
FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
Governor Kevin Stitt has called for a special session to address redistricting in the state.
Gov. Stitt calls special session for redistricting