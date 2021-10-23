Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Employers added more than thirteen thousand jobs in September, more than double the jobs created in August.

In an effort to lower the unemployment rate even more, 19 companies showed up at the Simmons Center in Duncan, ready to find their newest employees.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation looked to do just that, at today’s job fair.

One of the event organizers, Henry Lehr, talked about the large number of companies in attendance and how they covered several different industries.

“There’s just a wide variety here, so anyone looking for a job, they’re going to find something here that they would be interested in,” said Henry Lehr, the Business and Industry Specialist for the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.

He also discussed the purpose of the event, which was to provide better jobs to Duncan and its surrounding areas.

“We try to provide primary sector jobs in the community, high paying jobs that people can have families on, buy a newer house,” Lehr said. “The more of those types of jobs we can bring in, the better off the community is, and that’s what it’s all about, is helping the community do well.”

Lehr hopes that this afternoon’s event will help establish connections that will lead to jobs, and better the community in the end.

“Everyone here wants to see people and talk to people, and we just want to see the community do well and get some people hired,” Lehr added.

There isn’t another job fair in Duncan scheduled just yet, but Lehr says depending on how well this one turned out, there could be another in the near future.

