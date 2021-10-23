Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Employers added more than thirteen thousand jobs in September, more than double the jobs created in August.

In an effort to lower the unemployment rate even more, 19 companies showed up at the Simmons Center in Duncan, ready to find their newest employees.

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation looked to do just that, at today’s job fair.

One of the event organizers, Henry Lehr, talked about the large number of companies in attendance and how they covered several different industries.

“There’s just a wide variety here, so anyone looking for a job, they’re going to find something here that they would be interested in,” said Henry Lehr, the Business and Industry Specialist for the Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation.

He also discussed the purpose of the event, which was to provide better jobs to Duncan and its surrounding areas.

“We try to provide primary sector jobs in the community, high paying jobs that people can have families on, buy a newer house,” Lehr said. “The more of those types of jobs we can bring in, the better off the community is, and that’s what it’s all about, is helping the community do well.”

Lehr hopes that this afternoon’s event will help establish connections that will lead to jobs, and better the community in the end.

“Everyone here wants to see people and talk to people, and we just want to see the community do well and get some people hired,” Lehr added.

There isn’t another job fair in Duncan scheduled just yet, but Lehr says depending on how well this one turned out, there could be another in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Police were called to reports of shots fired at Dollar General on W. Gore Blvd. Thursday...
Police respond to shots fired outside store in Lawton
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Police were called to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon in Lawton.
New details released in shots fired at Lawton business
David Hancock
Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow

Latest News

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the booster shot for Moderna and...
Booster shots for all three vaccines are now available
Bethany Dutton is this week's FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Bethany Dutton
First Alert Weather 5pm
7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm weekend with isolated showers & storms
Antony Dmitri Turner
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge