First Alert Forecast (10/23 PM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

During the evening and overnight hours tonight, a dryline currently situated across the Texas panhandle will move into western Oklahoma, bringing a chance for some hit/miss showers and storms for our northern and western counties. A marginal chance for some strong-to-severe storms are possible, but unlikely for northwest Texoma. Threats, if any, would include gusty winds and small hail up to the size of quarters. Overall, expect partly cloudy coverage tonight with breezy winds out of the south at 15-20 mph and lows in the upper 60s.

On Sunday we will see another warm day with temperatures in the upper 80s and the 90s along with mostly sunny skies. Breezy winds continue out of the south at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. A cold front will move through Sunday, but limited moisture will mean rain chances will be very low tomorrow. Most of the precipitation associated with this cold front will be east of I-35.

Monday will be sunny, but high temperatures will be in the upper 70s because of the passage of Sunday’s cold front. On Tuesday we will warm back up to the upper 80s and low 90s due to a combination of a warm front and prefrontal warming ahead of another cold front. This cold front will bring a stronger storm system to the southern plains as the associated trough will dive deep into the southern US. This will allow for strong-to-severe storms ahead of the cold front as it moves through Tuesday evening and overnight into Wednesday morning. There is still some uncertainty and unknowns when it comes to timing, placement, and potential threats for any discrete supercells that form along and ahead of the squall line. We will keep you updated as models agree better and become more accurate.

Rain chances persist on Wednesday as the low associated with the trough moves across the southern plains and Texas, phasing out by the end of the day on Wednesday, but a stray lingering shower could hang around on Thursday. Seasonal fall temperatures return in the wake of the cold front in the low 70s for the second half of next week as well as a drier weather pattern.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.