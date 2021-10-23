Fort Sill firefighters train for nighttime extraction

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill firefighters had their annual nighttime air extraction training.

Gabriel Coronado has been on the department at Fort Sill and explains what the training entails.

“This would be in case an aircraft comes in and crashes or hard landing,” he said. “We’d get to the patients inside and extricate them.”

A training firefighters probably hope they’d never have to do in real life, but of course, they are ready for anything.

This happened on Henry Post Army Airfield, and it’s part of annual training requirements.

