Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill firefighters train for nighttime extraction

By Caitlin Williams
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill firefighters had their annual nighttime air extraction training.

Gabriel Coronado has been on the department at Fort Sill and explains what the training entails.

“This would be in case an aircraft comes in and crashes or hard landing,” he said. “We’d get to the patients inside and extricate them.”

A training firefighters probably hope they’d never have to do in real life, but of course, they are ready for anything.

This happened on Henry Post Army Airfield, and it’s part of annual training requirements.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Police were called to reports of shots fired at Dollar General on W. Gore Blvd. Thursday...
Police respond to shots fired outside store in Lawton
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Police were called to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon in Lawton.
New details released in shots fired at Lawton business
David Hancock
Man arrested after stabbing in Marlow

Latest News

The event is being held at 1001 SW C Avenue in Lawton, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Comanche Nation Elders host arts and crafts show
Those interested talked with employers about opportunities.
Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation hosts job fair
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved the booster shot for Moderna and...
Booster shots for all three vaccines are now available
Bethany Dutton is this week's FFA 4-H Friend of the Week.
FFA 4-H Friend of the Week: Bethany Dutton