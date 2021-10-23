Unseasonably Warm Weekend, Two Cold Fronts With Rain Chances Through Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today, mostly sunny skies with a breezy south wind gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s. Isolated showers and storms pop up west of I-44 during the late evening hours. Most of Texoma will remain dry, but any storm popping up does have a marginal chance to be strong-to-severe with gusty wind and smaller hail.

Tonight, the storms weaken as they move from West to East with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid-60s with a light southerly wind.

For Sunday, temperatures once in the upper 80s pushing 90 for those along and South of the Red River with mostly sunny skies. A southwest wind to start the day will become northerly as a cold front moves through Sunday afternoon. Precipitation with this cold front will remain along and East of I-35.

Pre-frontal warming Tuesday will allow temperatures to warm near 90 degrees before a potent upper-level storm system along with a strong cold front moves into the area during the evening hours. The will be a chance for strong-to-severe thunderstorms for parts of Texoma as the trough becomes negatively tilted, however there is still a lot of uncertainty on the timing and placement of discrete supercells that could develop ahead of the squall line. Models do show the Low dipping into Texas, allowing for rain to linger into the daytime hours Wednesday.

After the front passes, we are left with seasonable Fall temperatures in the mid-70s and a dry weather pattern returns into the end of next week.

