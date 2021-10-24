2 Cold Fronts Moving Into Texoma this Week with Severe Storm Potential

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will have clearing clouds and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s in the afternoon. An elevated fire risk is in place through the afternoon for Oklahoma counties along the Red River and all counties in North Central Texas. This is due to relative humidity between 15-30% and breezy conditions. Starting the day with a south wind, a cold front moves in, bringing us a northerly wind by dinner time. Rain associated with this cold front will be well east of I-35, keeping us dry and cooler overnight in the lower 50s.

Monday will be much cooler behind the cold front, topping out in the upper 70s, still a handful of degrees above normal for late October. Tuesday warms back up into the upper 80s and low 90s with a warm from moving west-to-east and a cold front behind that, providing us with prefrontal warming. This cold front is associated with a stronger low pressure system with a trough dipping deep into the southern plains Tuesday evening. This will allow for strong-to-severe storms ahead of the front as it moves over Texoma overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. There is still some uncertainty and unknowns when it comes to exact timing, placement, and potential threats for any discrete supercells that form along and ahead of the squall line. We will keep you updated as models agree better and become more accurate.

Behind this front, we will have seasonal temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s with sunshine to end the work week.

