Children United hosts fundraiser walk for inclusive playground equipment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Children with disabilities looking to play on a playground might find themselves on the sidelines if equipment is not built to be accessible to them.

After seeing a child in a wheelchair sit beside a playground, with only the ability to watch their friends and siblings play, Joe Chesko decided it was time for a change.

Chesko went to his friends to rally support to build an inclusive playground.

“He came to me about a little over three years ago and expressed his concern about, there is just nowhere for kids that have some disabilities, to play with their siblings when they go out to the park and he just thought that was horrible,” said friend and Children United committee member Barry Ezerski.

Chesko and his friends created the group, named Children United, to raise money to build the playground at Elmer Thomas Park in Lawton.

The group plans to purchase equipment for wheelchair swings and merry-go-rounds to allow children who might not have had the chance to play, the opportunity to do so.

Another committee member, Jeannette Klein, explained the importance of the project.

“Can you even imagine, a child that has been wheelchair bound their entire life, and has never felt that sensation of a swing? Or a merry-go-round? And they have to sit on the sidelines and watch their siblings and friends play? Now, all of a sudden, they get to interact and do all of that? It’s awesome,” Klein said.

So far, the group has raised close to $200,000. But they are not done yet. Even though the original visionary, Joe Chesko, died in May of this year from COVID, Children United plans to finish the project for the community, but also for Joe.

“We’re just carrying on and doing it in his honor and for the benefit of the citizens in the community that will benefit from the playground,” Klein said.

Ezerski says he believes Chesko is watching over the group and would be proud of the way they have continued the vision.

“This was a beautiful day and I think Joe Chesko is looking down and smiling on us right now,” said Ezerski. “He would just be ecstatic at the turnout we have and the vision and the enthusiasm we have to finish this project.”

