Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

James Michael Tyler, who played Gunther on ‘Friends,’ dies

American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom...
American actor James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on the NBC sitcom "Friends," which will soon be available on Blu-Ray, poses for a portrait on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2012 in New York.(Carlo Allegri/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — James Michael Tyler, the actor known widely for his recurring role as Gunther on “Friends,” has died. He was 59.

Tyler died Sunday at home in Los Angeles from prostate cancer, said his manager, Toni Benson.

Tyler was first diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018.

Tyler had appeared briefly in 1990s series like “Just Shoot Me!” and “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” before being cast as a background character in the second episodes of “Friends” in 1994.

Over the show’s 10-year-run, he became the most frequently recurring guest star on the series playing Gunther, the Central Perk worker with an unrequited affection for Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autherine Marshall was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near 56th & Gore.
UPDATE: LPD cancels silver alert for 65-year-old woman with dementia
Antony Dmitri Turner
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Police were called to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon in Lawton.
New details released in shots fired at Lawton business
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/23 PM)

Latest News

The deputy of the district Janet Dixon said the organization felt it was important to combine...
Third Masonic District hosts annual blood drive Saturday
First Alert Forecast 5:30pm
First Alert Forecast (10/24 PM)
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, Manchin and Schumer huddle, but still no budget deal
The deputy of the district Janet Dixon said the organization felt it was important to combine...
Third Masonic District offers vaccine clinic, blood drive