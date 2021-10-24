Expert Connections
LPD issues silver alert for 65-year-old woman with dementia

Autherine Marshall was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near 56th & Gore.
By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department issued a silver alert for a 65-year-old African American woman with dementia on Saturday night.

Autherine Marshall was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday near 56th and Gore Blvd wearing all back nightwear. She is non-verbal at times.

According to LPD, Marshall walks with a slight hunched back and has extremely swollen feet.

If you have any information, contact LPD at 580-581-3272.

