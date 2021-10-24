One sent to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Cotton County

TEMPLE, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is in the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Cotton County on Saturday evening.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Hugh Bullard of Carter was driving about two miles west of Temple when he departed the road and rolled over into a ditch.

Bullard was thrown from the bike after he failed to make a left-hand turn.

He was taken by Survival Flight to a hospital in Wichita Falls and admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal injuries.

