Third Masonic District hosts annual blood drive Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Third Masonic District hosted their annual blood drive on Saturday at Saint John’s Missionary Baptist Church.

This year, it included COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots and a flu clinic.

The deputy of the district Janet Dixon said the organization felt it was important to combine the three at this time for community health.

“Donating blood you could possibly save someone’s life,” Dixon said. “By getting a shot, you can save your own life. With the COVID-19 pandemic, you can possibly save your life, and if you get COVID then it lessens the chance of it being severe.”

Dixon said 45 people got vaccinations and around 20 donated blood.

