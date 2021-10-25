Expert Connections
2,094 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

The current seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 801.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 2,094 new cases of the Coronavirus since Friday.

763 new cases were reported Saturday, 869 new cases were reported Sunday and 462 new cases were reported on Monday.

107 new deaths were also reported since Friday.

So far, 11,205 deaths have been reported in the state due to the Coronavirus.

The current seven-day average of new cases, meanwhile, now stands at 801.

There have been 641,051 cases of the virus since the pandemic first came to Oklahoma.

