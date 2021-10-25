Agape House in Duncan expanding to help more men rebuild after jail, drug addiction

DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - A transitional home for men who have recently been released from the Stephens County Jail is expanding after a church donated a building to the group, but first, they have to raise some money to complete some renovations.

At the beginning of this year, Agape Freedom Ministries was just opening a home for men who need help rebuilding their lives after jail and overcoming drug addiction.

Nearly ten months later, the ministry will be able to give 15 to 20 men a place to stay, almost double the amount they currently house.

Founder Tim Jennings said he got a call out of the blue one day from someone at Graceway Baptist Church in Duncan who offered up their old building.

“We were kind of floored,” Jennings said. “We had been knowing that we needed to expand and we talked about it. We said ‘We need a building.’ We went to a few places that we’d thought of but were dead ends. We said, ‘Alright, we’re just going to let God provide the building,’ and he did.”

Phillip Wright serves as the House Manager, watching over the men and helping them successfully complete the program.

He’s excited to watch Agape grow and be able to help even more people turn their lives around.

“The need is there,” Wright said. “It’s just when you’re in a small area you can only grow so much and that gives us the opportunity to grow more. It gives us a chance to expand and to do some other things.”

According to Jennings, this second home will allow them to complete more activities, but he expects the total costs to be close to $15,000.

$10,000 of that was raised at the Halloween Hustle on Saturday in the Simmons Center Park.

“We’ve kind of developed a one year program, a discipleship program and so when guys come into the house, it’s a one year commitment,” Jennings said. “We’re working hand-in-hand with the drug court, the DA’s office, the pardoning parole. They’ve been great helping us out and working with getting guys to us.”

In November, Jennings and Wright expect to get started on building renovations with a little help from the men who will be living there.

“No matter whether they complete the program or not, we’re seeing changed lives and that’s really what the program is all about is people learning a new way to live life,” Wright said. “Living life through Christ in the midst of this chaotic world.”

If you’d like to donate to Agape Freedom Ministries but missed the fundraiser this weekend, you can send a check to PO Box 1391 in Duncan or drop by Immanuel Baptist Church in Duncan.

