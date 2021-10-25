Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Agape House in Duncan expanding to help more men rebuild after jail, drug addiction

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN Okla. (KSWO) - A transitional home for men who have recently been released from the Stephens County Jail is expanding after a church donated a building to the group, but first, they have to raise some money to complete some renovations.

At the beginning of this year, Agape Freedom Ministries was just opening a home for men who need help rebuilding their lives after jail and overcoming drug addiction.

Nearly ten months later, the ministry will be able to give 15 to 20 men a place to stay, almost double the amount they currently house.

Founder Tim Jennings said he got a call out of the blue one day from someone at Graceway Baptist Church in Duncan who offered up their old building.

“We were kind of floored,” Jennings said. “We had been knowing that we needed to expand and we talked about it. We said ‘We need a building.’ We went to a few places that we’d thought of but were dead ends. We said, ‘Alright, we’re just going to let God provide the building,’ and he did.”

Phillip Wright serves as the House Manager, watching over the men and helping them successfully complete the program.

He’s excited to watch Agape grow and be able to help even more people turn their lives around.

“The need is there,” Wright said. “It’s just when you’re in a small area you can only grow so much and that gives us the opportunity to grow more. It gives us a chance to expand and to do some other things.”

According to Jennings, this second home will allow them to complete more activities, but he expects the total costs to be close to $15,000.

$10,000 of that was raised at the Halloween Hustle on Saturday in the Simmons Center Park.

“We’ve kind of developed a one year program, a discipleship program and so when guys come into the house, it’s a one year commitment,” Jennings said. “We’re working hand-in-hand with the drug court, the DA’s office, the pardoning parole. They’ve been great helping us out and working with getting guys to us.”

In November, Jennings and Wright expect to get started on building renovations with a little help from the men who will be living there.

“No matter whether they complete the program or not, we’re seeing changed lives and that’s really what the program is all about is people learning a new way to live life,” Wright said. “Living life through Christ in the midst of this chaotic world.”

If you’d like to donate to Agape Freedom Ministries but missed the fundraiser this weekend, you can send a check to PO Box 1391 in Duncan or drop by Immanuel Baptist Church in Duncan.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Lawton Police Department, Autherine Marshall was found safe on Saturday night.
UPDATE: LPD cancels silver alert for 65-year-old woman with dementia
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Antony Dmitri Turner
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge
Police were called to reports of shots fired Thursday afternoon in Lawton.
New details released in shots fired at Lawton business
First Alert Forecast 10pm
First Alert Forecast (10/23 PM)

Latest News

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over with...
OHP closes road after crash in Stephens County Sunday afternoon
According to the Lawton Police Department, Autherine Marshall was found safe on Saturday night.
UPDATE: LPD cancels silver alert for 65-year-old woman with dementia
The Halloween Hustle was held Saturday night to fundraise for Agape Freedom Ministries new...
Agape Freedom Ministries expanding with new home
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over with...
OHP closes road in Stephens County after wreck