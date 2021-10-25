Central High Public Schools increasing law enforcement presence after threat circulates online

CENTRAL HIGH, Okla. (KSWO) - Central High Public Schools officials say there will be an increased law enforcement presence at school Monday morning in response to a potential threat.

In a Facebook post, school officials said a post has been circulating online about a threatened school shooting at Central High School.

After speaking with the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office, administrators believe the threat is linked to a Central High School in Missouri, where three juveniles have been arrested in connection to the case.

The social media threat appears to be circulating nationwide.

However, out of abundance of caution, the school has arranged for more officers to be on site.

The district also thanked parents and the community for being vigilant.

