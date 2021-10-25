City officials give Halloween safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department said parents and children should take certain precautions while out trick-or-treating.

On Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lawton’s streets will host witches and ghouls as they go door-to-door.

During those hours, they ask the community to take extra levels of precaution by being aware of on-going traffic, keep children well-lit or carry a flashlight and check their candy.

And especially important with the COVID-19 pandemic, always make sure to sanitize.

“The City of Lawton Police do want everyone to have a wonderful Halloween and have fun trick-or-treating,” Lawton Police Department Public Information Officer Andrew Grubbs said. “Be safe, watch your kids, make sure they’re safe, watch the candy, make sure it’s good to eat for them and for the parents as well. We do want them all to have a Happy Halloween.”

Officials said to remember to keep children in groups and try to stay on sidewalks.

Drivers should pay extra attention, due to the large number of families walking around in neighborhoods.

