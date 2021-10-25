Expert Connections
Comanche County judge appointed to role as federal immigration judge

By Will Hutchison
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A Comanche County District Judge will be leaving her spot on the bench to accept a role as a Federal Immigration Judge.

Irma Newburn became a judge in Comanche County in 2016 after working in the District Attorney’s office, for the Lawton Police Department and as a deputy court clerk.

“I’ve just developed so many good relationships here, been recognized so often for the work I’ve done for the community, and I’m thankful for that. I’m very grateful, it’s been such an honor. I am going to miss my colleagues here, the people here in this community, just all the love and support that me and my family have received,” Judge Newburn said.

Judge Newburn will be moving to Memphis, Tennessee after being appointed as a Federal Immigration Judge by the US Attorney General.

“I’ve always been interested in immigration law. It’s going to be something very new, very different and in a different area. I’m just looking forward to getting there and getting started,” Judge Newburn said.

Judge Newburn said the mentorship she’s been able to provide to the next generation is what she’s most proud of from her time on the bench.

“As a judge, I’ve been able to mentor both high school students and college students from Cameron University and there’s nothing more rewarding than hearing from them as they go on in their careers,” Judge Newburn said

She’ll be sworn into her new role on November 22nd and says she’ll miss her fellow judges tremendously.

“All the judges I’ve worked with here, even before I became a judge, the judges that were mentors to me and the ones I served with now as colleagues, throughout the state, not just here in Lawton. I think we have a great group of judges right here in southwest Oklahoma, it’s been my honor to serve with them and I’m going to miss them,” Judge Newburn said.

Judge Newburn is a Cameron graduate and has been in Lawton for 28 years, but says she was born near Memphis and is excited to be moving back to the area.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

