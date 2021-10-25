Expert Connections
Economic Development Forum Luncheon takes place at Hilton Garden Inn

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Brad Cooksey, President of the Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation, was in studio to talk about an upcoming Economic Development Forum and Forecast luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

The luncheon will take place at the Hilton Garden Inn and Convention Center.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50, and attendees must RSVP.

The luncheon will feature speakers Chris Scwinden of Site Selection Group and Dr. Mark Snead PHD.

Those interested for more information on tickets or table sponsorship can call 580-353-7356.

