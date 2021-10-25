Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Federal judge allows executions to continue in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has not had an execution since January 2015.
Oklahoma has not had an execution since January 2015.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Executions in Oklahoma will be allowed to move forward after a federal judge ruled the state can carry on with lethal injections for five death row inmates.

Among the five are Julius Jones, whose case has garnered national attention.

He is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 28.

Judge Stephen Friot on Monday denied a motion for a preliminary injunction against the executions.

The first of five, John Marion Grant, is set to be executed on Thursday.

Grant was convicted for the 1998 murder of a prison cafeteria worker.

Attorneys for the inmates said they plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

If Grant’s execution does take place Thursday, it would be the first in Oklahoma since 2015.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over with...
OHP closes road after crash in Stephens County Sunday afternoon
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
According to the Lawton Police Department, Autherine Marshall was found safe on Saturday night.
UPDATE: LPD cancels silver alert for 65-year-old woman with dementia
Antony Dmitri Turner
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

President of Lawton-Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation Brad Cooksey, gives an interview...
Economic Development Forum Luncheon takes place at Hilton Garden Inn
These are the latest Coronavirus numbers from southwest Oklahoma hospitals as of Oct. 25.
COVID-19 in Texoma hospitals
City officials give guidelines for Halloween festivities.
City officials give Halloween safety tips
A crash occurs on Sheridan Road in front of Raising Cane's.
No injuries after wreck involving infant