Federal judge allows executions to continue in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Executions in Oklahoma will be allowed to move forward after a federal judge ruled the state can carry on with lethal injections for five death row inmates.

Among the five are Julius Jones, whose case has garnered national attention.

He is scheduled to die by lethal injection on Nov. 28.

Judge Stephen Friot on Monday denied a motion for a preliminary injunction against the executions.

The first of five, John Marion Grant, is set to be executed on Thursday.

Grant was convicted for the 1998 murder of a prison cafeteria worker.

Attorneys for the inmates said they plan to appeal the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit.

If Grant’s execution does take place Thursday, it would be the first in Oklahoma since 2015.

