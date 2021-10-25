Fiber internet making its way to southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Faster internet options will be coming to Lawton and Duncan next year.

Dobson Fiber out of Oklahoma City is the company.

Marketing Director Ali Clark said the company aims to bring the best technology to markets they feel are under served.

Dobson is a fiber-only internet company.

Clark said it is completely different from what most people have in their homes now.

“It uses fiberoptic glass type technology to transfer data, and so the speeds are a lot faster, more reliable, weather doesn’t impact them,” Clark said.

The company also offers symmetrical speeds, which means you get the same upload speeds and download speeds.

Clark said once Dobson Fiber gets all of the permits they need, they will then start their building process.

“We are looking to cover the majority of residents in the area in Lawton and Duncan. We build our networks in zones, so soon as the first zone is ready to go and be turned up to be ready to be installed in homes. We will start sending direct email pieces, advertising, reaching out if they’ve registered on our website to let people know we are ready for in-home installation,” Clark said.

If Dobson starts to get heavy attraction, they will then start to expand outside of city limits.

On top of the services they are going to bring, job opportunities will be available as well.

“We try to hire locally as much as we can. And actually, we’ve been able to do it in many of the markets. We have a lot of install technicians that we will be hiring, some engineering-type people that we look for. We also hire contractors to help with building up a network,” Clark said.

