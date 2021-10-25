First Alert Forecast | 10/25AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be much cooler than yesterday due all thanks to the cold front that passed by bringing in cooler and drier air. Don’t get me wrong, temperatures will still be slightly above average (73°) topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s along with mostly sunny skies. Winds will start out of the northeast then shift towards the southeast at 10 to 15mph. Gusts could be as high as the upper teens to low 20s.

High pressure will be in control of our forecast throughout all of today and the first half of tomorrow. High pressure, plus pre-frontal warming will soar temperatures into the upper 80s and low 90s! This is nearly 20 degrees above average for much of the area. This warm weather won’t last as a potent upper-level system will move into the area providing the Sooner State with severe storms. Winds tomorrow will be out of the south at 10 to 20mph with gusts into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Severe storms will move in late Tuesday night. As a result, a First Alert Weather Day is in place Tuesday night/ Wednesday morning, where we can expect all modes of severe weather possible. An enhanced risk is in place across western and central Oklahoma and all of western north Texas. Winds of 60-80 mph, and golf ball to baseball size hail will be possible, especially in the enhanced risk area. Heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding concerns too. There is also a low potential for tornadoes, mainly in the evening in western Oklahoma and western north Texas. Timing for tornado development is looking to be mainly from 6 PM Tuesday to 1 AM Wednesday. Overall storms though will be from 5PM Tuesday to 5AM Wednesday.

The rest of the day on Wednesday could see a few lingering showers, but will otherwise be dry. Temperatures will cool down to near average for this time of year with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be high out of the northwest at 15 to 25mph. Anticipated gusts will be into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be cool and breezy. Sustained winds will be out of the northwest at 20 to 30mph. Gusts could be as high as the low 50s! Skies will be mostly sunny and expect highs only to reach the upper 60s.

Sunny skies and drier weather will stay in place for the back half of this week including into next weekend. Elevated fire weather conditions are in place for western Oklahoma and north Texas on Wednesday and Thursday as drier air fills in behind the cold front as well as gusty winds as mentioned previously.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

