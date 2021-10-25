First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Night - Timing of Storms and Impacts for Texoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tomorrow will start off mostly sunny and unseasonably warm with temperatures topping out near 90°. The reasoning for the quick warm-up will be due to pre-frontal warming and a warm front that will move across Texoma during the afternoon. The warm front will destabilize the atmosphere ahead of an approaching dry line and cold front that arrives during the evening hours. Low level moisture will be abundant across Texoma, and will interact with a potent upper-level storm system and an attending cold front.

We can expect storms to fire up along the dry line just after sunset as it enters western Texoma around 7:00 pm. Convection will increase allowing for numerous strong and severe thunderstorms across southwest Oklahoma and northwest Texas. Storms will merge into a QLCS (Quasi-Linear Convective System), or otherwise known as a squall line, where embedded supercells capable of producing brief spin-up tornadoes are possible. Other severe weather threats include hail up to the size of baseballs, wind gusts between 60-80 mph, and heavy rainfall that could lead to localized flooding. We can expect the storms to move along and east of I-44 around midnight, and exit the eastern half of Texoma just before sunrise. The severe threat for Texoma should diminish after 4:00 am.

storm timing (KSWO)

rain coverage (KSWO)

storm zone (KSWO)

severe weather threats (KSWO)

day 2 hail risk (KSWO)

day 2 wind risk (KSWO)

day 2 tornado risk (KSWO)

futuretrack 1 (KSWO)

futuretrack 2 (KSWO)

futuretrack 3 (KSWO)

future rainfall (KSWO)

Have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and make sure you have all the supplies on hand if you need to take shelter. If you don’t have a basement or underground shelter, you’ll want to get to most interior room within you home or sturdy structure away from windows.

Here are some ways to remain calm while being prepared:

- Download the First Alert 7 Weather app before the storms arrive

- Have a first aid kit, batteries, flashlights, chargers, blankets, and water and snacks

- Have something to protect your head, such as pillows, air mattress or helmets

severe weather reminders (KSWO)

tornado safety (KSWO)

Once the cold front moves east of the area by Wednesday afternoon, dry and cool air will filter in across Texoma. Temperatures will fall upper 60s and low 70s, along with mostly sunny skies. This weather will persist through the rest of the week until the weekend.

Gusty winds will be an issue on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with sustained winds between 15-25 mph with winds gusting up to 30-40 mph. This combined with the dry air will allow for elevated fire weather conditions on Wednesday, and near-critical fire weather conditions on Thursday. Be cautious when utilizing anything that could create sparks, as they could lead to dangerous grass fires.

fire weather (KSWO)

The National Weather Service office in Norman has postponed their beginner storm spotter training class that was scheduled for Tuesday, October 26th to Wednesday, October 27th due to the severe weather potential tomorrow. The class will be held online at 6:30 pm and is available to everyone. The advanced storm spotter training class has not be postponed and will still take place on Thursday, October 28th at 6:30 pm.

skywarn storm spotter trainer beginner class (KSWO)

skywarn advanced storm spotter training (KSWO)

