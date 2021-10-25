Free flu shots to be given in Duncan Tuesday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Free flu shots will be available in Duncan on Tuesday.

The Stephens County Health Department is teaming up with the Chickasaw Nation to offer flu shots from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center at 2002 S. 13th in Duncan.

The drive-thru flu shot event is for anyone 9 years old and older.

High dose flu shots will be available.

You can learn more by calling the Stephens County Health Department at 580-252-0270 or by going to fightflu.health.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.