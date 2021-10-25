Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in need of donations for Thanksgiving meals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in Lawton is preparing to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need, but the organization needs donations to make it happen.

While you’re picking up items for your own Thanksgiving meal, consider grabbing a turkey, stuffing, green beans, sweet potatoes or yams and dinner rolls to complete Hungry Hearts’ list.

The organization is making 80 baskets for families and others will be served either inside the building or with to go plates on turkey day.

Founder Adriene Davis said it’s important to remind those in need the community cares about them on the holiday.

“We want everybody to have a happy Thanksgiving meal and just to truly know that there is a greater need in this population and times are getting harder for some to make ends meet and they don’t know where the next meal is coming from, whether you’re homeless, whether you have a job,” Davis said.

You can find out more about what’s needed by visiting the Hungry Hearts’ Facebook page or going to hungryheartslawton.com.

