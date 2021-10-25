Lawton drilling for alternate water sources on east side

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is working to identify alternate sources for sanitary water in case of emergency.

You may notice workers drilling test holes at several locations on the east side of town for the next few weeks.

Director of Public Utilities Rusty Whisenhunt said nearly seven years ago during a major drought, the city hired an engineer to find out what the best alternate supply sources for drinking water would be in case of emergency.

“Our lakes combined, all three lakes, we were at less than 30 percent capacity in storage, so we really only had about three years of potable water usage left in our lakes, which is way too close,” Whisenhunt said.

The consultant determined the most economical solution was to drill water wells into the Arbuckle-Timbered Hills Aquifer, which sets under the city south of the Wichita Mountains.

It’s not a big aquifer, but it’s underproduced.

“Our goal right now on alternate water supply is to get enough wells to produce five million gallons a day and build a treatment process up to five million gallons a day,” Whisenhunt said.

The locations were chosen due to their proximity to the Southeast Water Treatment Plant.

The first test hole drilled to the north of First Baptist East didn’t produce enough water to turn it into a well.

The city’s drilled and completed one well site at Henderson Park, near the old Park Lane school.

Over the weekend, workers completed testing the hole north of Flower Mound School on the westside of the road.

“As droughts come back, we will be prepared for that. It may start this year. It could be five years down the road. Five million gallons in an emergency situation will provide at least half of the drinking water, sanitary water for the citizens of Lawton,” Whisenhunt said.

The estimated cost for the entire project when the well sites are complete is $50 million.

It’s funded with the Capital Improvements Project money.

According to Whisenhunt, the well water will needed to be treated for chemicals before it’s used.

“On a well, it’s clear water but it’s picking up the minerals that are in the ground like fluoride, arsenic, total dissolve solids and so it takes a different process to remove all that,” Whisenhunt said.

The final two test holes are located on 60th north of Bishop Road and at the site of the old wastewater treatment plant.

They hope to finish testing in the next six weeks.

Lawton City Council will have to approve production the final holes at the well sites.

