Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Nine SWOK teachers honored by Arvest Bank

(Arvest Bank)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank has awarded nine local teachers with $500 each.

It’s part of the bank’s “We Love Teachers” campaign.

In southwest Oklahoma, nine teachers were chosen to receive $500.

Nominations were taken through the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

The teachers include:

  • Jill Barron, Marlow Elementary
  • Brittany Bollinger, Grand Elementary, Chickasha
  • Shaylen Garrison, Elgin Lower Elementary School
  • Melanie Harris, Central Middle School, Lawton
  • Misti Hively, MacArthur High School, Lawton
  • Keely Jared, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Duncan
  • Samantha Peel, Mark Twain Elementary, Duncan
  • Candra Ryans, Pioneer Elementary, Chickasha
  • Anita West, Elgin Middle School
Caption

The $500 they received is for use in their classrooms.

More than 140 other teachers were chosen across areas where Arvest operates.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over with...
OHP closes road after crash in Stephens County Sunday afternoon
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
According to the Lawton Police Department, Autherine Marshall was found safe on Saturday night.
UPDATE: LPD cancels silver alert for 65-year-old woman with dementia
Antony Dmitri Turner
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge
Administrators believe the threat is actually referring to a Central High School in Kent...
Central High Public Schools increasing law enforcement presence after threat circulates online

Latest News

Nine teachers honored by Arvest Bank
A flu shot clinic will be held in Duncan Tuesday.
Free flu shots to be given in Duncan Tuesday
The current seven-day average of new cases in Oklahoma now stands at 801.
2,094 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Oklahoma has second most onion-linked Salmonella cases