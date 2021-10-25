Nine SWOK teachers honored by Arvest Bank
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank has awarded nine local teachers with $500 each.
It’s part of the bank’s “We Love Teachers” campaign.
In southwest Oklahoma, nine teachers were chosen to receive $500.
Nominations were taken through the Arvest Bank Facebook page.
The teachers include:
- Jill Barron, Marlow Elementary
- Brittany Bollinger, Grand Elementary, Chickasha
- Shaylen Garrison, Elgin Lower Elementary School
- Melanie Harris, Central Middle School, Lawton
- Misti Hively, MacArthur High School, Lawton
- Keely Jared, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Duncan
- Samantha Peel, Mark Twain Elementary, Duncan
- Candra Ryans, Pioneer Elementary, Chickasha
- Anita West, Elgin Middle School
The $500 they received is for use in their classrooms.
More than 140 other teachers were chosen across areas where Arvest operates.
