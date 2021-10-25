Nine SWOK teachers honored by Arvest Bank

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arvest Bank has awarded nine local teachers with $500 each.

It’s part of the bank’s “We Love Teachers” campaign.

In southwest Oklahoma, nine teachers were chosen to receive $500.

Nominations were taken through the Arvest Bank Facebook page.

The teachers include:

Jill Barron, Marlow Elementary

Brittany Bollinger, Grand Elementary, Chickasha

Shaylen Garrison, Elgin Lower Elementary School

Melanie Harris, Central Middle School, Lawton

Misti Hively, MacArthur High School, Lawton

Keely Jared, Woodrow Wilson Elementary, Duncan

Samantha Peel, Mark Twain Elementary, Duncan

Candra Ryans, Pioneer Elementary, Chickasha

Anita West, Elgin Middle School

The $500 they received is for use in their classrooms.

More than 140 other teachers were chosen across areas where Arvest operates.

