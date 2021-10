LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Police were called to a two-car crash Monday afternoon in front of Raising Cane’s on Sheridan Road.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m.

According to police on the scene, there were no reported injuries and one car had a two-month-old passenger.

Officers said the wreck is still under investigation.

