OHP closes road after crash in Stephens County Sunday afternoon

VELMA, Okla. (KSWO) - A road is back open in Stephens County after officials closed it Sunday afternoon due to a crash.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over around noon.

It happened on Highway 7 about two miles west of Velma and involved a horse trailer.

Officials closed east and westbound lanes for nearly two hours. At least one person involved was injured. The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.