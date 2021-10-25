Expert Connections
Oklahoma has second most onion-linked Salmonella cases

The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.(Canva)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has the second most people sick as a result of onions amid a salmonella outbreak.

According to the CDC, 98 people have been reported sick from salmonella as a result of the outbreak in Oklahoma, while there have been 158 illnesses reported in Texas.

In total, 37 states in the U.S. are reporting 652 illnesses.

129 people have been hospitalized as a result.

ProSource Produce LLC and Keeler Family Farms recalled raw red, white and yellow onions that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico.

ProSource Produce recalled those onions that were shipped from Chihuahua from July 1 to August 31 of this year, while Keeler Family Farms recalled the same onions that were shipped from Chihuahua from July 1 through August 25 of this year.

The CDC recommends not eating any recalled whole raw red, white or yellow onions. According to the CDC, if you can not tell where the onions are from, you should not buy or eat them.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

