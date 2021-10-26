446 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 446 new Coronavirus cases Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 805.

There are currently 6,365 active cases of the virus across the state.

There have so far been 641,497 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma.

Meanwhile, deaths rose by 13 according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There have now been 11,218 deaths related to the Coronavirus in Oklahoma according to the CDC.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.