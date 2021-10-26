7News First Alert Weather: Breaking down storms threats for Tuesday night & Wednesday morning

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy with an increase in low-level moisture from a warm front that will push through during the day. This will help to destabilize the atmosphere across Texoma ahead of a dry line and an attendant cold front. Scattered-to-numerous severe storms are expected to develop just after sunset with a potential for discrete supercells off the dry line in western counties. Storms will merge into a squall line late in the evening and will move from west-to-east across the area through early Wednesday morning.

The severe threat should be over with before 4:00 am with a few wrap up showers and rumbles of thunder from the area of low pressure to the northeast. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny with rain coming to an end during the afternoon hours. Dry air will filter in behind the front and winds will increase out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Strong winds are expected to continue through Friday before an area of high pressure builds in to kick off the weekend.

Fall weather returns and will remain in place for several days starting Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 60s & low 70s through the rest of the workweek and slightly warmer over the upcoming weekend.

