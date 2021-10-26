Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Breaking down storms threats for Tuesday night & Wednesday morning

Windy and cool behind the strong cold front
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, mostly clear and slow-to-cool with overnight lows falling into the mid-to-upper 50s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, partly cloudy with an increase in low-level moisture from a warm front that will push through during the day. This will help to destabilize the atmosphere across Texoma ahead of a dry line and an attendant cold front. Scattered-to-numerous severe storms are expected to develop just after sunset with a potential for discrete supercells off the dry line in western counties. Storms will merge into a squall line late in the evening and will move from west-to-east across the area through early Wednesday morning.

The severe threat should be over with before 4:00 am with a few wrap up showers and rumbles of thunder from the area of low pressure to the northeast. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny with rain coming to an end during the afternoon hours. Dry air will filter in behind the front and winds will increase out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with higher wind gusts. Strong winds are expected to continue through Friday before an area of high pressure builds in to kick off the weekend.

Fall weather returns and will remain in place for several days starting Wednesday. Highs will range from the upper 60s & low 70s through the rest of the workweek and slightly warmer over the upcoming weekend.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a single vehicle roll over with...
OHP closes road after crash in Stephens County Sunday afternoon
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Can you identify these suspects?
Police searching for suspects after $4,000 worth of seafood stolen
Lisa McLean is charged with smuggling contraband to inmates.
Guard charged with smuggling contraband
Antony Dmitri Turner
Lawton man facing sexual battery charge

Latest News

Carlos Granados is found guilty on several charges after police chase.
Lawton man sentenced in police chase case
Over the weekend, workers completed testing the hole north of Flower Mound School on the...
Lawton drilling for alternate water sources on east side
Every year on turkey day, the organization feeds the homeless and those in need a Thanksgiving...
Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry in need of donations for Thanksgiving meals
Faster internet options will be coming to Lawton and Duncan next year.
Fiber internet making its way to southwest Oklahoma