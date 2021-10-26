Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

7News First Alert Weather: Windy and cool fall weather arrives behind the cold front

Near Critical-to-Critical fire weather conditions midweek
By Noel Rehm
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an approaching dry line and a cold front will initiate scattered-to-numerous severe thunderstorms across Texoma. An isolated supercell or two can’t be ruled out ahead of the developing squall line that will come together between 8:00-10:00 pm. Storms will move eastward with the severe threat diminishing after 2:00 AM as storms move towards I-35. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, hail up to the size of baseballs, localized flooding, and a brief spin-up along the leading edge of the Quasi Linear Convective System (QLCS).

Once the front clears the area gradual clearing will take place throughout Wednesday morning with strong winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest on Thursday with wind gusts possibly reaching 50 mph. Cool and dry air will filter in immediately following the fronts arrival with highs only topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s for the rest of the workweek.

A zonal flow allows a warmup into the low-to-mid 70s ahead of another cold front that moves through Sunday that will reinforce the cool air in place. Long range models are showing more rain to start next week with highs dropping off into the low 60s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Can you identify these suspects?
UPDATE: No arrests, but multiple leads in $4K of stolen seafood
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Anthony Black faces several charges after police find him in stolen vehicle.
Man faces charges after found in stolen car
Carlos Granados is found guilty on several charges after police chase.
Lawton man sentenced in police chase case
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Night - Timing of Storms and Impacts for Texoma

Latest News

The Great Plains Technology Center presents student Raven Young with a $100,000 scholarship.
Great Plains Technology Center presents $100,000 scholarship to student
Oklahoma will see more than 300 new laws go into effect in just a few days.
Notable bills will be going into effect in Oklahoma on November 1
The Lawton Police Department now has new technology that will revolutionize how they...
New LPD equipment creates 3D diagrams of crime scenes
Police arrest Jeremy Bartlett of Oklahoma City after alleged apartment break in.
Oklahoma City man arrested in Altus