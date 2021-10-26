7News First Alert Weather: Windy and cool fall weather arrives behind the cold front

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, an approaching dry line and a cold front will initiate scattered-to-numerous severe thunderstorms across Texoma. An isolated supercell or two can’t be ruled out ahead of the developing squall line that will come together between 8:00-10:00 pm. Storms will move eastward with the severe threat diminishing after 2:00 AM as storms move towards I-35. All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging wind gusts up to 60-80 mph, hail up to the size of baseballs, localized flooding, and a brief spin-up along the leading edge of the Quasi Linear Convective System (QLCS).

Once the front clears the area gradual clearing will take place throughout Wednesday morning with strong winds out of the northwest at 15-25 mph with wind gusts up to 45 mph. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest on Thursday with wind gusts possibly reaching 50 mph. Cool and dry air will filter in immediately following the fronts arrival with highs only topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s for the rest of the workweek.

A zonal flow allows a warmup into the low-to-mid 70s ahead of another cold front that moves through Sunday that will reinforce the cool air in place. Long range models are showing more rain to start next week with highs dropping off into the low 60s on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.