Bray-Doyle cancels high school football for remainder of season

BRAY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Bray-Doyle Donkeys won’t have any more football games this season.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, the rest of the high school football season has been canceled.

School officials cited injuries and a lack of available players for the reason.

Bray-Doyle was initially set to go against Velma-Alma this Friday, Oct. 29.

