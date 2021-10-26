Economic Development Corporation holding luncheon Wednesday in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton/Fort Sill Economic Development Corporation is hosting a Forum and Forecast Luncheon Wednesday at the Hilton Garden Inn and Convention Center.

The event begins at 11:30 a.m. and goes until 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50, and attendees must RSVP.

The luncheon will feature speakers Chris Schwinden of Site Selection Group and Dr. Mark Snead, Ph.D.

For more information on tickets or table sponsorship, you can call 580-353-7356.

